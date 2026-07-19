Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting today for Argentina vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup final?

Lautaro Martinez has scored key games for Argentina in the tournament but he is not starting vs Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

Lautaro Martinez is coming into the 2026 World Cup final vs. Spain in red-hot form. However, Argentina will not deploy the striker in the starting lineup. Instead, he’ll serve as a super sub. Leandro Paredes isn’t starting today either.

The reason Lautaro Martínez is not in Argentina’s starting lineup for today’s 2026 World Cup final against Spain is entirely tactical. Lionel Scaloni is trusting Julian Alvarez as the main man upfront for the defending champions. The lineups for Spain vs Argentina are confirmed.

Despite scoring a dramatic 92nd-minute winning header against England in the semifinals, Martinez will have to wait for his turn from the bench in the 2026 World Cup final. However, he is fully fit and healthy. For Spain, Nico Williams is not starting vs Argentina.

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Is Julian Alvarez a better starting striker than Lautaro Martinez?

Both Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are top-tier strikers. Both arguably are top five players in their position, so determining who is better than the other is a difficult task. For Argentina, the answer isn’t about who is individually superior, but rather who serves Lionel Scaloni’s tactics better from the opening whistle.

Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina

During the 2026 World Cup, both have played seven games, but Alvarez has started four opposed to Martinez’s three. Also, Alvarez has started in all KO games. Still, Martinez has three goals to Alvarez’s one.

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Scaloni’s tactics are unconventional, but can’t be questioned

Some might say Lionel Scaloni’s decisions are a bit strange, or deficient at times. However, the results speak for themselves. Even if Scaloni’s decisions raise some eyebrows sometimes, when the team always win, it’s hard to argue.

Martinez having more goals than Alvarez would likely indicate he is the player with momentum. Still, Scaloni has loved how Martinez impregnates dynamism and intensity from the bench, while also having a knack for goal.