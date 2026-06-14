Are Ecuador out of the 2026 World Cup after debut loss vs Ivory Coast?

Just when it seemed Ecuador and Ivory Coast were headed for a stalemate, Amad Diallo broke the deadlock to give the Elephants a crucial victory in the 2026 World Cup debut. As for La Tri, the loss only complicates things.

However, all hope is far from lost. Ecuador aren’t eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, but their chances have narrowed. Not only does the loss affect Ecuador’s FIFA ranking, but it also puts them in a bit of a pickle in Group E.

The eight best third-place teams qualify for the Round of 32, so La Tri could very well advance if they defeat Curacao and earn a point against Germany. However, considering the Germans thrashed the tournament debutants on Matchday 1, the outlook isn’t too encouraging for Ecuador.

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What Ecuador needs going forward

In order to depend on no one else, Ecuador would need to win their next two games against Curacao and Germany. Doing so against the Germans is much easier said than done, and even coming away with a draw against Germany might be too much to ask of Ecuador.

Amad Diallo #15 of Ivory Coast

However, a draw could also come in handy, provided La Tri take care of business against Curacao and win by a large margin. If Ecuador defeat Curacao but lose to Germany, it may not be enough for them to make it out of Group E.

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Barring a shocking loss by Ivory Coast to Curacao, Ecuador’s chances would likely be limited to advancing as one of the eight best third-place teams at the 2026 World Cup.

Ecuador vs Curacao is now crucial

Unless Sebastian Beccacece’s side can come away with points from its matchup against Germany, Ecuador’s future will hinge entirely on their next game against Curacao. With only three points, the odds of Ecuador making it out of Group E as one of the best third-place sides are low. However, goal differential could play a big role, and that’s why a blowout win over Curacao could do wonders for La Tri.

Sportsmanship aside, Ecuador must defeat the Caribbean side by a landslide. Anything short of that may as well be all she wrote for them, or leave them with a true elimination game against Germany on the final matchday.

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All in all, the late defeat at the hands of Ivory Coast has put Ecuador against the ropes. There’s no going back, though. Ecuador can’t cry over spilled milk. World Cups require a one-game-at-a-time mentality, and for La Tricolor, there may never be a game as crucial as the upcoming tilt against Curacao.

Group E standings after first matchday