Why Roony Bardghji isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Sweden

Sweden's international Roony Bardghji is one interesting name that won't be present during the 2026 World Cup.

After failing to qualify for the tournament in 2022, Sweden are back in the World Cup. However, as the Yellow and Blue commence their road in the 2026 World Cup, youngster Roony Bardghji won’t be joining his fellow countrymen in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Graham Potter made headlines around the Land of the Midnight Sun with his decision to leave Bardghji out of the 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. However, he had his arguments to back his verdict.

Bardghji is coming off a disappointing season at Barcelona. The Dutch winger saw limited action under Hansi Flick’s orders. Bardghji played in 28 games, recording just two goals and four assists. The youngster mostly came off the bench and wasn’t used in the most critical games.

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Favoring players of the likes of Anthony Elanga, Potter left Bardghji out of his first World Cup. Bardghji isn’t the only Swede striker that got the short end of the stick, though, as Dejan Kulusevski is missing from Sweden’s 2026 World Cup roster, too.

Roony Bardghji playing for Barcelona.

Reports of bad attitude

According to a report from Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Bardghji caused some friction after Sweden qualified for the 2026 World Cup by defeating Poland in the UEFA World Cup qualifying playoffs. Bardghji was reportedly upset about his lack of playing time and complained about it during a team event.

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Perhaps that played a role in costing him his first World Cup appearance, but the fact he didn’t have a great year in Spain is also a major reason why he didn’t make the squad.

Why does Bardghji play for Sweden?

Although he was born in Kuwait, Bardghji’s family moved to Sweden when he was six years old. He developed as a footballer in the Scandinavian country and holds Swedish citizenship. Thus, he represented Sweden at the youth international level.

Growing up, he always dreamed of playing for the country that took him in from a very young age. However, Potter decided not to call him up for the grand tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Being just 20 years old, though, Bardghji will likely get another chance to represent his country in a World Cup.

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Sweden’s forwards in 2026 World Cup

Some might say Potter and Sweden gave themselves the luxury of leaving Bardghji and Kulusevski out of the squad. The attack may be covered with Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres leading the charge.

Moreover, the Yellow and Blue also feature Anthony Elanga, Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, and Gustaf Nilsson on their 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup. Whether they come to regret leaving Bardghji and Kulusevski out, only time will tell.