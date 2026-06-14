Players born in France and abroad who represent Ivory Coast in 2026 World Cup

Ivory Coast's 2026 World Cup squad tells the story of a nation shaped by talent from both Africa and Europe.

Ivory Coast enter the 2026 World Cup with one of Africa’s most talented squads and a roster that reflects the country’s strong ties to Europe. Like many African national teams, the Elephants have benefited from players born abroad who chose to represent their ancestral homeland on the international stage.

The trend is particularly evident in France, home to a large Ivorian diaspora that has produced several elite players over the years. Those connections have helped Ivory Coast assemble a squad capable of competing with some of the world’s top teams.

In a new opportunity at the World Cup, the Elephants once again feature a mix of homegrown talent and foreign-born stars. It’s going to be a challenge in Group E against Germany, Ecuador and Curacao.

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How many Ivory Coast players were born abroad?

A total of nine players in Ivory Coast’s 26-man World Cup squad were born outside the country. Eight of them were born in France and one in Burkina Faso (Alban Lafont). That means more than 30 percent of Ivory Coast’s World Cup squad was born abroad, highlighting the global nature of modern international soccer.

Which Ivory Coast players were born in France?

France is by far the largest foreign birthplace represented in Ivory Coast’s squad. The French-born players are Yahia Fofana, Guela Doue, Evan N’Dicka, Seko Fofana, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Elye Wahi, Nicolas Pepe, and Evann Guessand.

Several of those players developed in French academies before choosing to represent Ivory Coast internationally, strengthening the national team with experience from some of Europe’s top leagues.

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Which players were born in Ivory Coast?

The remaining 17 players in the squad were born in Ivory Coast: Mohamed Kone, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan, Wilfried Singo, Odilon Kossounou, Christopher Operi, Emmanuel Agbadou, Jean Michael Seri, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulai, Simon Adingra, Yan Diomande, Oumar Diakite, Amad Diallo, and Bazoumana Toure.

Why does Ivory Coast have so many foreign-born players?

Ivory Coast’s soccer success has long been tied to diaspora communities, especially in France. Generations of players with Ivorian heritage have grown up in Europe while maintaining strong connections to their family’s country of origin.

The result has been a national team capable of drawing from multiple soccer cultures and development systems. That model helped produce legends such as Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, and the current generation hopes to follow in their footsteps by leading the Elephants on a deep run at the 2026 World Cup.