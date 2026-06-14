In which city and stadium are Sweden vs Tunisia playing? Uniforms, attendance, weather, and referee

Sweden will play its second Group F match against Tunisia in Mexico, featuring a clash where both teams can wear their classic colors in fairly pleasant weather.

Sweden kicks off its 2026 World Cup campaign with a highly anticipated match against Tunisia at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico. Both teams will have the chance to wear their traditional colors for the opener.

Seeing Sweden in its distinctive yellow jersey for a World Cup opener is a classic sight that will surely delight fans of “The Blue and Yellow.” Supporters will fill a portion of the stadium’s 51,243 seats, which promises a massive attendance for this FIFA fixture.

Tunisia will likely approach this match with caution, looking to get the most out of its overseas-born players. These dual-nationals could provide the creative spark needed on both offense and defense, especially under the watchful eye of an Argentine referee who averages a high 5.67 yellow cards per game.

Advertisement

The venue for Sweden vs. Tunisia

The host city for Sweden’s opener against Tunisia is no ordinary Mexican town. Guadalupe is home to Estadio BBVA, built between 2011 and 2015, which also serves as the home stadium for Liga MX club CF Monterrey.

The stadium had to scale back its original capacity of 53,529 by 2,286 seats to meet strict FIFA World Cup regulations. This venue is also scheduled to host a knockout stage match later in the tournament.

Advertisement

Uniforms and Referee

Tunisia will suit up in an all-red kit, jersey, shorts, and socks. It’s a sharp look for a team that, despite being the underdog against Sweden, holds a respectable position in the FIFA Rankings. Sweden will counter with its iconic look: a yellow jersey with blue sleeve details, blue shorts, and yellow-and-blue socks.

Argentine referee Yael Falcón will officiate the match. The Buenos Aires native has 169 official matches under his belt. While this is his World Cup debut, he officiated in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he handed out six yellow cards across two matches.

Advertisement

Attendance and Weather

Like most matches hosted in Mexico, Estadio BBVA is expected to be completely packed. While the local Tunisian and Swedish expat populations in Guadalupe aren’t massive, plenty of fans will be in the stands backing their countries.

As for the weather, it will be a warm night for both squads, with temperatures hovering around 80°F (27°C). That won’t be particularly comfortable for a European side like Sweden. To make matters more unpredictable, the forecast warns of a potential heavy thunderstorm during the match.