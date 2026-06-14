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Why Yasin Ayari didn’t celebrate his goal for Sweden vs Tunisia at 2026 World Cup

Yasin Ayari recently scored his fourth career goal for Sweden but decided not to celebrate. Behind that decision is a deeply personal family connection.

Yasin Ayari
© Getty ImagesYasin Ayari

Yasin Ayari is one of the youngest players on Sweden’s 2026 World Cup roster. He recently scored against Tunisia but chose not to celebrate. The reason? his father is from Tunisia, and his mother of Moroccan descent.

That family connection runs deep. According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old midfielder holds dual citizenship, even though he was born in Solna, Sweden. He has been a fixture in the national program since debuting with the U17 team.

While it’s rare to see a player skip a celebration on such a massive international stage, Ayari’s early goal proves that Sweden has the firepower to make a deep run in this World Cup.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
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