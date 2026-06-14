Ivory Coast’s FIFA ranking in 2026 World Cup: More about Group E participant

Ivore Coast are ready to deliver a big surprise at the 2026 World Cup.

Ivory Coast will try to become a dark horse at the 2026 World Cup. The Elephants boast one of Africa’s most talented squads, blending experienced veterans with a new generation of stars playing in Europe’s top leagues.

After winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, Ivory Coast face the World Cup with renewed confidence and ambitions of making a deep run. They have names to achieve it.

However, Group E presents a difficult challenge, with Germany, Ecuador, and Curacao all standing in the way of a place in the knockout rounds. Undoubtedly, an uphill battle.

Advertisement

What is Ivory Coast’s FIFA ranking?

Ivory Coast are ranked No. 33 in the latest FIFA World Rankings with 1,540.87 points. That places the Elephants among the top African teams and inside the world’s top 35 nations heading into the 2026 World Cup.

2026 World Cup: How do Ivory Coast compare to Group E rivals?

Among the four teams in Group E, Ivory Coast are third according to FIFA ranking. Germany sit highest at No. 9 in the world, while Ecuador occupies 24th place. Curacao rounds out the group in 82nd.