Ecuador’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup: More about Ivory Coast and Germany’s opponent

Going up against Germany, Ivory Coast, and Curacao in Group E, Ecuador is a Cinderella run-candidate in the 2026 World Cup. Ready to make history on soccer’s biggest stage, La Tri could reach the latter stages of the tournament while climbing the FIFA World Rankings.

As it stands, Ecuador sit in 24th place in the FIFA ranking. That position is largely thanks to the national team’s performance in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. La Tri finished in second place, behind Argentina, securing their best road to a World Cup in country history.

Needless to say, Ecuador have reason to dream at the 2026 World Cup. Led by Argentine head coach Sebastian Beccacece and the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enner Valencia, Willian Pacho, and Piero Hincapie, La Tricolor could emerge as a dark horse right before everyone’s eyes. First, however, it must clear tall hurdles in the form of Germany and Ivory Coast, who could make life hell for La Tri in Group E.

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Ecuador’s best ranking of all time

Although their current spot at No. 24 in the FIFA World Rankings is something to be proud of, Ecuador know what it is like to be in the top 10. In fact, that was exactly where La Tri stood in 2013. Ecuador’s highest ranking of all time was 10th, achieved in January 2013.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador.

In a country where the average altitude is over 1,000 meters, Ecuadorians must learn to live with it and are accustomed to the heights. But just as La Tri have experienced success near the top of the FIFA World Rankings, they have also endured low points. At their nadir, Ecuador fell to 76th place in 1995, their lowest ranking ever. On average, Ecuador rank 41st in the FIFA World Rankings.

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Biggest climb and drop

Ecuador’s biggest climb in the FIFA World Rankings was a 30-place jump in 1993, whereas their biggest drop came in October 2017, when La Tri fell 25 spots. Ecuador’s decline was largely due to a 3-1 defeat at home to Argentina, which sent La Albiceleste to the 2018 World Cup as Ecuador finished the CONMEBOL qualifiers in eighth place.