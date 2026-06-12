Celebrities at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony before Paraguay vs. USA: David Beckham, Tom Cruise and more

As USA and Paraguay prepared to launch their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns, the spotlight wasn't only on the pitch. From Hollywood icons to surprise VIP guests, Los Angeles Stadium quickly became a celebrity hotspot.

The FIFA World Cup‘s arrival in Los Angeles brought together music, film and sports, with thousands of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the famous faces in attendance as the tournament’s biggest stage officially opened in the U.S.

The star power wasn’t limited to the performers. Global names from across the entertainment industry turned the pre-match ceremony into a spectacle of its own, with artists such as Katy Perry and Future taking center stage before kickoff.

Actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis also played a role in welcoming supporters, adding another recognizable face to a celebration. David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Tom Cruise were in attendance in the stands.

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Which celebrities were spotted at the USA vs. Paraguay match?

The opening night of the 2026 FIFA World Cup wasn’t just about the action on the field. As the United States kicked off its campaign against Paraguay, several high-profile celebrities were seen enjoying the spectacle from the stands.

Among the most notable attendees were Victoria Beckham, David Beckham and actor and film producer Tom Cruise, who quickly became the focus of television cameras and social media posts throughout the evening.

Beckham’s appearance carried extra significance, as the former England captain had been honored earlier in the day with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, with Cruise among those who paid tribute to his impact on the sport and popular culture.

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Politics was also represented among the distinguished guests. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio was spotted alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino, while Paraguayan President Santiago Peña Palacios was also in attendance.

So far, the stars spotted inside Los Angeles Stadium include: