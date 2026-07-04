When and where are Morocco vs France playing in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

Morocco and France were able to fend off their Round of 16 challenges and now are set to collide in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

Both France and Morocco took care of their Round of 16 business and are now set to clash in a blockbuster quarterfinals match in the 2026 World Cup. Both these teams made it to the final four in the last edition, and are aiming to at least repeat that feat.

Morocco vs France will take place at Boston Stadium on July 9th (4:00 PM ET). It’s a mythical stadium to host a barnburner of a match to define one of the four semifinalists in the 2026 World Cup. This is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting games in the updated World Cup bracket.

Morocco were dominant and eliminated the host nation of Canada, while France cracked the code to Paraguay’s defense and sent them home. Paraguay are now out of the World Cup. This set up a rematch of last World Cup’s semifinal, where France beat Morocco 2-0.

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Have any of these two teams played in Boston before in the 2026 World Cup?

Both Morocco and France have good precedent playing in Boston during the tournament. Morocco beat Scotland in Matchday 2 of the group stage here in Foxborough. It was a hard-fought battle but the African team managed to edge it out.

France players

France also had a massive performance at Boston Stadium as they beat Norway 4-1 to secure their top spot in Group I. However, it must be said that Norway benched almost all their key players for that game.

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Morocco vs France tale of the tape