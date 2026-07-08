When will USA host another World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup has been extraordinary has been extraordinary for the United States. Another epic chapter could be written soon.

The United States is currently co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada, but many fans are already looking ahead and asking when the country could host the tournament again.

The next two World Cup editions already have confirmed hosts. The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. In addition, special opening matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to commemorate the centennial of the tournament.

For 2034, FIFA has confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host nation. That means the next World Cup host still to be announced is the 2038 edition. That’s when things could get interesting.

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Why is 2038 the first realistic opportunity for USA?

FIFA’s rotation rules are a key factor in determining which confederations can bid for future World Cups. Under the current system, confederations generally must wait two World Cup cycles, or eight years, after hosting the tournament before they can submit another bid.

This has major implications for the 2038 World Cup. UEFA, CAF, and CONMEBOL would be ineligible because Europe, Africa, and South America are all involved in hosting the 2030 tournament.

The AFC would also be ineligible because Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup. That leaves CONCACAF and OFC as the only confederations with a realistic path to bidding for 2038.

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Could the USA host the 2038 World Cup?

Yes, the United States could be one of the strongest candidates to host the 2038 FIFA World Cup. At the moment, there is no official bid or confirmed plan for the United States to host the tournament again.

However, the country’s extensive sports infrastructure, large stadiums, transportation networks, hotel capacity, and experience from hosting major international events would make it a natural contender if CONCACAF decides to pursue the 2038 edition.

A joint bid with Mexico?

One possible scenario is another joint bid involving the United States and Mexico. The two nations are already collaborating on the 2026 World Cup, and that partnership could provide a model for another regional bid in the future.

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Another possibility is that the United States and Mexico could pursue separate bids, creating a competition between the two CONCACAF powers for the right to host the 2038 tournament.

Why would the USA have an advantage for 2038 World Cup?

If the United States pursues the 2038 World Cup, it would likely enter the process as one of the favorites. The country already has the infrastructure required to host a tournament of this scale, including world-class stadiums, transportation systems, hotel capacity, and commercial support. Hosting the 2026 World Cup will also provide valuable organizational experience that could strengthen a future bid.

Could Oceania also bid?

Oceania is the other confederation theoretically eligible to bid for the 2038 World Cup. However, there is currently no formal plan for Australia or New Zealand to host the tournament in 2038. Without a confirmed Oceania bid, CONCACAF appears to be in a very strong position for the next available hosting cycle.

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So when could the USA host another World Cup?

The earliest realistic opportunity for the United States to host another FIFA World Cup would be 2038. No official host has been announced for that tournament yet, but FIFA’s rotation rules and the confirmed hosts for 2030 and 2034 make 2038 the first edition in which CONCACAF nations, including the United States, could realistically compete for hosting rights. If selected, the United States would host the World Cup for a third time, following the 1994 tournament and the 2026 co-hosted edition.