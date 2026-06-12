As teams walk onto the field before kickoff in the 2026 World Cup, fans are hearing a legendary song.

Fans watching the 2026 World Cup may have noticed a familiar tune playing as teams walk onto the field before the national anthems. The song has become one of the tournament’s signature sounds, helping build anticipation in stadiums across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

While many younger fans may recognize the melody without knowing its origin, the track has a long history in sports and is closely associated with one of the greatest dynasties in basketball history.

Its inclusion in the World Cup has added a nostalgic touch to the tournament, particularly given the competition’s return to the United States for the first time since 1994.

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What song is played before matches at the 2026 World Cup?

The song is “Sirius” by the British rock band The Alan Parsons Project. Released as part of the group’s 1982 album Eye in the Sky, the instrumental track became famous for its dramatic buildup and instantly recognizable synthesizer melody.

More than four decades later, it remains one of the most iconic sports entrance songs ever recorded. At the 2026 World Cup, the song is played as players enter the field before the national anthems, creating a memorable atmosphere before kickoff.

Why is “Sirius” song so famous in sports?

The song achieved legendary status during the 1990s as the introduction music for the Chicago Bulls. As the lights dimmed inside the arena, “Sirius” accompanied player introductions for a team featuring Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.

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The Bulls went on to win six NBA championships during that era, helping turn the song into a symbol of sporting greatness. Over time, the track became synonymous with major events, championship moments, and unforgettable introductions.