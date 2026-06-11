Where is South Korea vs Czechia being played today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 1?

Czechia and South Korea will start their 2026 World Cup journey in a beautiful stadium as they battle it out in Matchday 1.

South Korea and Czechia kick off their 2026 World Cup dream with a massive game in Matchday 1. Both sides want to be in the knockout stages, so a win for them is quite imperative. Being in Group A, their first game will be in Mexico, just not in the capital city, but in Guadalajara.

South Korea vs Czechia will be played at Estadio Guadalara. The weather in Guadalajara for tonight’s game is scheduled to be very friendly, as it’s expected to be played at 72 degrees Farenheit. However, humidity might be the problem, as it’s expected to have more than 71% of humidity, which could make the pitch feel heavy.

South Korea will stay in Guadalajara for their next game against Mexico. However, Czechia and South Africa will have to travel to the United States, as their next game will be hosted at Atlanta Stadium.

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Estadio Guadalajara’s capacity

Otherwise known as Estadio Akron, this venue of Estadio Guadalajara has a capacity for 45,664 spectators according to FIFA.com. This is a modern stadium that opened in 2010. Still, it had a multi-million dollar renovation to meet FIFA standards for this World Cup.

A preview of Guadalajara Stadium before the 2026 FIFA World Cup📍 pic.twitter.com/QaMig0Wzp6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 6, 2026

The Estadio Guadalajara will host a total of four 2026 World Cup matches, starting with South Korea vs. Czechia. Then, Mexico vs. South Korea will also be played there. After that, Colombia vs DR Congo, but the main match will be Uruguay vs Spain, which is a blockbuster affair.

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It’s a must-win game for both South Korea and Czechia

While one could easily say every game during the 2026 World Cup is a must-win game, the expectations for both these teams rely heavily in this game. Both can see themselves winning Group A, but to do so, they need to win the three points here.

It’s a classic case of a ‘six-pointer‘, where you earn three for winning, but basically also take three from their direct rivals. A tie here could put them both in pursuit of other teams like Mexico, so it doesn’t serve well to anybody.