Why isn’t Jose Maria Gimenez starting today for Uruguay vs Cape Verde at 2026 World Cup?

Jose Maria Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Uruguay as they face Cape Verde in their 2026 World Cup game.

Uruguay needs a win against Cape Verde if it wants to have a shot at topping Group H of the 2026 World Cup. However, despite those needs, manager Marcelo Bielsa opted to bench one of the team’s most respected names, center back Jose Maria Gimenez.

Uruguay will use a 3-at-the-back defense, and it seems like Bielsa didn’t think Gimenez was the best suited to play in that scheme. After all, a three-man defense needs speed, and that’s not Gimenez’s best feature, especially as he is still not at 100% after suffering an ankle injury.

This is a change from Uruguay’s first game against Saudi Arabia, where they used four in the back. However, Gimenez wasn’t used as a starter in that game either. Basically, he is not even close to first in the pecking order.

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Who will play instead of Gimenez for Uruguay vs Cape Verde?

The three defenders confirmed to start for Uruguay vs Cape Verde are Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Oliveira, and Guillermo Varela. However, this is a shocking three-at-the-back line.

Marcelo Bielsa, Head Coach of Uruguay.

Only Sebastian Caceres is an actual center back. Varela and Oliveira are full backs. Hence, this means Uruguay will go all out on the attack, and Bielsa thinks the full backs will help contain Cape Verde’s speedy counter-attacks.

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Why is Darwin Nuñez not playing for Uruguay vs Cape Verde?

Darwin Nuñez started last game as Uruguay’s top striker, but his performance was quite disappointing. It seems like Bielsa’s had enough, and also sent Nuñez to the bench for this game vs. Cape Verde.

The men up front will be Federico Viñas, as Uruguay will have a 3-4-2-1 formation with him at the very top of the lineup. Viñas is now tasked to be the one scoring goals for the South American team.