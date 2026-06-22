Algeria and Jordan’s FIFA rankings updated before 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Algeria is entering desperation mode, much like a Jordan squad that is also hunting for its first win of the 2026 World Cup, a victory that would also give them a much-needed boost in the world rankings.

Algeria enters the match against Jordan in a better position. The Fennecs currently sit at No. 29 in the FIFA Rankings, giving them a slight edge heading into Match 44 of the 2026 World Cup, where their hopes of advancing are still alive.

On the flip side, Jordan bounces into this game fresh off a loss. As of June 22, they rank 68th in the world, dropping five spots recently to sit at 1372.29 points. To stop the slide and avoid group-stage elimination, they desperately need a win.

This matchup promises to be highly entertaining, especially with a World Cup veteran referee officiating. As the higher-ranked side, Algeria might have the upper hand in a game that could ultimately decide third place in Group J.

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Rankings history for Algeria and Jordan

Algeria’s peak in the FIFA Rankings came in 2014, when the national team climbed to No. 15 in the world. Conversely, they hit rock bottom in 2008, sinking to 103rd. A victory here would help them boost their current standing.

Jordan enjoyed a strong run between August and September 2004, peaking at No. 37 in the world. Their lowest point came in July 1996, when they plummeted to 152nd. “The Chivalrous Ones” are making their World Cup debut in 2026.

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Both teams need to bring something different to the pitch. It isn’t just about the rankings anymore. For Algeria, taking three points is the only real option, losing or drawing against Jordan simply won’t cut it, as both squads fight to keep their knockout-stage dreams alive.