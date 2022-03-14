Se llevó a cabo una nueva edición de los British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), unos galardones otorgados por la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión. El evento número 75° se llevó a cabo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres, donde todos los nominados e invitados pudieron acercarse presencialmente.

+Mi Palabra de Javier Milei: cómo ver EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO el sorteo de este 14 de marzo

Los ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2022

Mejor Película

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

+The Power of the Dog | Official Trailer | Netflix

Mejor Actriz

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Mejor Dirección

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Mejor Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

+King Richard | Trailer

Mejor Película Animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Mejor Documental

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Mejor Guion Original

Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

+Licorice Pizza | Trailer

Mejor Guion Adaptado

CODA – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Mejor Película Británica

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

+DRIVE MY CAR - Trailer

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Estrella en Ascenso

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guion o Producción

After Love – Aleem Khan (dirección, guion)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (guion), Hester Ruoff (producción)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (dirección, guion)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (guion, producción), Liv Proctor (producción)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (dirección, guion)

Mejor Casting

Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod

Dune – Francine Maisler

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Mejor Score Original

Being The Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Mejor Sonido

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time To Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Mejor Edición

Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed The Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

+Do Not Feed The Pigeons - Trailer

Mejor Cortometraje Británico

The Black Cop

Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Mejor Fotografía

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time To Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Mejores Efectos Visuales