Se llevó a cabo una nueva edición de los British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), unos galardones otorgados por la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión. El evento número 75° se llevó a cabo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres, donde todos los nominados e invitados pudieron acercarse presencialmente.
Los ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2022
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor Actriz
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones, CODA
- Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan, After Love
- Tessa Thompson, Passing
Mejor Dirección
- Aleem Khan, After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan, Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Julia Ducournau, Titane
Mejor Actor
- Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
- Will Smith, King Richard
Mejor Película Animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
Mejor Documental
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
- Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Mejor Guion Original
- Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- CODA – Siân Heder
- Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Mejor Película Británica
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time To Die
- Passing
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Mike Faist, West Side Story
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Cruella – Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Ann Dowd, Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Estrella en Ascenso
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee
Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guion o Producción
- After Love – Aleem Khan (dirección, guion)
- Boiling Point – James Cummings (guion), Hester Ruoff (producción)
- The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (dirección, guion)
- Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (guion, producción), Liv Proctor (producción)
- Passing – Rebecca Hall (dirección, guion)
Mejor Casting
- Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod
- Dune – Francine Maisler
- The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
- Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Mejor Score Original
- Being The Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
- Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Mejor Sonido
- A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time To Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Mejor Edición
- Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- Dune – Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
- No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed The Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- The Black Cop
- Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
Mejor Fotografía
- Dune – Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
- No Time To Die – Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
- No Time To Die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie