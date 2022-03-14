Se llevó a cabo una nueva edición de los British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), unos galardones otorgados por la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión. El evento número 75° se llevó a cabo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres, donde todos los nominados e invitados pudieron acercarse presencialmente. 

Los ganadores de los premios BAFTA 2022 

Mejor Película 

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Power of the Dog

+The Power of the Dog | Official Trailer | Netflix

Mejor Actriz

  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Emilia Jones, CODA
  • Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
  • Joanna Scanlan, After Love
  • Tessa Thompson, Passing

Mejor Dirección

  • Aleem Khan, After Love
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
  • Audrey Diwan, Happening
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
  • Julia Ducournau, Titane

Mejor Actor

  • Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
  • Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
  • Will Smith, King Richard

+King Richard | Trailer

Mejor Película Animada

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs the Machines

Mejor Documental

  • Becoming Cousteau
  • Cow
  • Flee
  • The Rescue
  • Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
  • Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
  • The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
  • Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
  • West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Mejor Guion Original

  • Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
  • Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
  • Don’t Look Up – Adam Mckay
  • King Richard – Zach Baylin
  • Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

+Licorice Pizza | Trailer

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • CODA – Siân Heder
  • Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
  • Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
  • The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Mejor Película Británica

  • After Love
  • Ali & Ava
  • Belfast
  • Boiling Point
  • Cyrano
  • Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
  • House of Gucci
  • Last Night in Soho
  • No Time To Die
  • Passing

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Mike Faist, West Side Story
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés

  • Drive My Car
  • The Hand of God
  • Parallel Mothers
  • Petite Maman
  • The Worst Person in the World

+DRIVE MY CAR - Trailer

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Cruella – Jenny Beavan
  • Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
  • Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
  • The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
  • Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Ann Dowd, Mass
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

Estrella en Ascenso

  • Ariana DeBose
  • Harris Dickinson
  • Lashana Lynch
  • Millicent Simmonds
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guion o Producción

  • After Love – Aleem Khan (dirección, guion)
  • Boiling Point – James Cummings (guion), Hester Ruoff (producción)
  • The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (dirección, guion)
  • Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (guion, producción), Liv Proctor (producción)
  • Passing – Rebecca Hall (dirección, guion)

Mejor Casting

  • Boiling Point – Carolyn Mcleod
  • Dune – Francine Maisler
  • The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
  • King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
  • West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
  • Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
  • Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
  • House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Mejor Score Original 

  • Being The Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
  • Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
  • Dune – Hans Zimmer
  • The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
  • The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Mejor Sonido

  • A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
  • Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
  • Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
  • No Time To Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
  • West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Mejor Edición

  • Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
  • Dune – Joe Walker
  • Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
  • No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
  • Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Do Not Feed The Pigeons
  • Night of the Living Dread

+Do Not Feed The Pigeons - Trailer

Mejor Cortometraje Británico

  • The Black Cop
  • Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
  • Femme
  • The Palace
  • Stuffed

Mejor Fotografía

  • Dune – Greig Fraser
  • Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
  • No Time To Die – Linus Sandgren
  • The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
  • Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
  • The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
  • No Time To Die – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie 