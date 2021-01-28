arrow_downward
GameStop (Foto: Getty)

América Offside

Los memes se burlaron de Wall Street tras probar su propia medicina con GameStop

Las redes sociales estallaron de reacciones con todo lo que ha sucedido alrededor de GameStop y su subida de valor dentro del mercado.

Bolavip
Por: Ronald Ortega

GameStop (Foto: Getty)

GameStop (Foto: Getty)

Wall Street se ha caracterizado a través de los años por especular, controlar y manejar las ganancias de cientos de compañías, estableciendo sus propias reglas para dar fuerza a su monopolio y ganar dinero a costa de terceros.

Sin embargo, en esta oportunidad le salió el disparo por la culata del arma con respecto a la compañía GameStop, la cual estaba prácticamente en la quiebra hasta que la astucia de un grupo de jóvenes se juntó para poner en jaque a 'Los Lobos'.

Estas personas acordaron por medio de un hilo de Reddit, ir a por todas para impulsar GameStop y levantarla, cuando en Wall Street estaban totalmente convencidos de que no sería así ¿El resultado? Las acciones comenzaron a subir y desde las oficinas sudaban y el ritmo cardíaco aumentaba.

Los memes de GameStop

Todo esto generó repercusiones negativas hacia Wall Street, haciendo que las acciones que no valían nada, ahora hayan tocado los $400 dólares, generando pérdidas millonarias para la organización.

Por supuesto, ante semejante situación, los memes no perdieron la oportunidad de colmar las redes sociales para burlarse de la situación y apoyar a GameStop en su repentina subida hacia la cima, y acá en BolaVIP te traemos los mejores.

 

 
 
 

