Los memes se burlaron de Wall Street tras probar su propia medicina con GameStop
Las redes sociales estallaron de reacciones con todo lo que ha sucedido alrededor de GameStop y su subida de valor dentro del mercado.
Wall Street se ha caracterizado a través de los años por especular, controlar y manejar las ganancias de cientos de compañías, estableciendo sus propias reglas para dar fuerza a su monopolio y ganar dinero a costa de terceros.
Sin embargo, en esta oportunidad le salió el disparo por la culata del arma con respecto a la compañía GameStop, la cual estaba prácticamente en la quiebra hasta que la astucia de un grupo de jóvenes se juntó para poner en jaque a 'Los Lobos'.
Estas personas acordaron por medio de un hilo de Reddit, ir a por todas para impulsar GameStop y levantarla, cuando en Wall Street estaban totalmente convencidos de que no sería así ¿El resultado? Las acciones comenzaron a subir y desde las oficinas sudaban y el ritmo cardíaco aumentaba.
Looks like now’s the perfect time to save $30 on one of 2020’s best games �� https://t.co/7lQ2iqz6VJ https://t.co/PbPRyIKNQV— GameStop (@GameStop) January 27, 2021
Los memes de GameStop
Todo esto generó repercusiones negativas hacia Wall Street, haciendo que las acciones que no valían nada, ahora hayan tocado los $400 dólares, generando pérdidas millonarias para la organización.
Por supuesto, ante semejante situación, los memes no perdieron la oportunidad de colmar las redes sociales para burlarse de la situación y apoyar a GameStop en su repentina subida hacia la cima, y acá en BolaVIP te traemos los mejores.
Está cañón lo frágil que es el mundo bursátil. Unos bros en reddit y Gamestop harán que las regulaciones sobre short selling cambien en Wall Street (qué bueno). Noticias así siempre me hacen pensar lo frágil que es la economía del mundo... Btw, me FASCINA este meme. pic.twitter.com/b4Ze77UaN8— Aldo Nava (@aldonavaa) January 28, 2021
Me telling my grandkids how I retired on one fractional share of GameStop... pic.twitter.com/87dgtYqk1Z— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) January 28, 2021
Gamestop: “Power to the people”— WOSEF (@Mosopefunjesu_) January 28, 2021
Robinhood: pic.twitter.com/HoFIJAmfV3
I’m not sure if the whole Game Stop thing is really funnny or— David Oliphant (@davidoliphant74) January 28, 2021
if it’s really really funny and I should start preparing for
The Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/WTj7wRSJPW
Everyone talking about stocks and game stop: THIS IS A TURNING POINT IN HISTORY— ALMOST MANDY�� Ⓥ (@cringeybands) January 28, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/eJvH0YamSR
The story of #GameStop in a single image �� pic.twitter.com/MeRJfPMSnU— Bhavith Sunkara (@Bhavith_Sunkara) January 28, 2021
Robinhood: blocks purchases of AMC and GameStop— Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) January 28, 2021
Reddit: pic.twitter.com/KuFiLDzVe9
these GameStop redditors remind me of this scene in spongebob I love you all so much! STAY IN! DO NOT SELL!!! pic.twitter.com/NYAyj79sGm— MAWUENA (@theafricandime) January 28, 2021
The GameStop #StockMarket drastic price rise in a nutshell ������ pic.twitter.com/4DP90MGkMb— Outernaut (@ThatOuternaut) January 28, 2021
Game Stop getting ready to sit at the big boy’s table thanks to Reddit #Wholesome pic.twitter.com/IPPPesZTdU— Wholesome Memes (@WholesomeMemer) January 28, 2021
me at my first GameStop shareholders meeting pic.twitter.com/9hCcb69SP2— mose (@bosemergmann) January 27, 2021
me, yesterday: this gamestop stuff is crazy— manny (@mannyfidel) January 28, 2021
me, today: DO NOT SELL YOUR STOCKS MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS. THAT IS WHAT THE ENEMY WANTS pic.twitter.com/GoFQECQ2Ns
hedge funds last week hedge funds this week #GameStop pic.twitter.com/Oh47D5sJ8N— Nikks (@Nikks3141) January 27, 2021
Game Stop stock trading in Nasdaq alongside google, tesla, Microsoft, facebook and Tesla. pic.twitter.com/QHPCiJ1A8n— Prolific (@kiiru_jr) January 28, 2021
Me, knowing nothing about the stock market but enjoying the GameStop memes anyways: pic.twitter.com/vgfYR48U2B— Tyler (@tmonson23) January 27, 2021
This is great! #GameStop pic.twitter.com/wrZNABzg0Y— PantherCityMike (@PantherCityMike) January 28, 2021
Gen Z is my favorite. They’re literally make hedge funds lose their minds bc they’re buying game stop and AMC shares pic.twitter.com/f94OWtm6F2— Katherine Peterson (@itskpeterson) January 28, 2021
all the big money stock boys right now getting asked about GameStop: pic.twitter.com/4X3rp2p9zu— brianna (@bkoerth) January 27, 2021
After understanding what's going on with Game Stop and the Stock Market: pic.twitter.com/lXfwaxwzDY— Sai Prasath (@saiprasath10) January 28, 2021
Reddit after saving GameStop: pic.twitter.com/CHn63JO5f5— Hernandy�� (@Hernan_Dioz) January 28, 2021
Comentarios