The SBC Summit North America is heading to the Meadowlands, from November 30 - December 2 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, the three-day event will play host to many leaders in the online gaming and betting industry.

The conference and expo will have more than 200 expert speakers in eight conference tracks. Details of the event can be seen at the SBC website for more information and as is custom at SBC events, there will be high-level discussions, business meetings, and networking.

One of the biggest names to attend the event will be Soo Kim, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Standard General, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Bally’s Corporation. Kim will hold what is being touted as a “fireside chat” session.

Background on Soo Kim

Soo Kim is the Founding Partner of Standard General and is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bally’s Corporation, which owns and operates several US casinos. Since Kim has come on board, the firm has diversified into media (Sinclair Broadcasting acquisition); software platforms (via the Bet.Works purchase) and esports (acquiring Monkey Knife Fight), as well as the iconic Strip property (Tropicana) among others.

Kim will be discussing a wide range of topics from intersection of sports, gaming and media, the future of online gaming, and specifically the New Jersey and New York markets.

Soo Kim stated to the SBC website, “I’m pleased to be able to share Bally's story and our vision with members of the industry ecosystem that will be present at this event. What we’re planning for the company goes across many aspects of the industry, so the opportunity to speak with other operators, suppliers, media, government, and professional sports representatives will be a pleasure.”

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO of SBC, stated: “We’re pleased to have Soo Kim share his perspectives on where the industry is headed. Bally’s is taking a unique approach to building out the company, so hearing his take on the future will be valuable to our attendees.”