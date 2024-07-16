Should Davante Adams leave the Raiders and reunite with Aaron Rodgers at the Jets? According to an NFL legend, this would be a Super Bowl-winning move for New York.

Davante Adams has not found success since leaving the Green Bay Packers. For that reason, an NFL legend has urged him to leave the Las Vegas Raiders and join Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.

In 2022, the Green Bay Packers received a bold trade offer for Davante Adams. The wide receiver left the team, leaving Aaron Rodgers without one of his favorite targets.

Two years later, Aaron Rodgers, tired of not having enough weapons, also left Green Bay. The quarterback joined the New York Jets, and now everyone is wondering if a reunion between Adams and Rodgers is possible in the near future.

NFL legend recommends Davante Adams to join Rodgers at the Jets

Davante Adams has struggled to find success with the Las Vegas Raiders. In his first year, he played with Derek Carr, his former college teammate, but the quarterback parted ways with the team prior to the 2024 NFL season.

While Adams was struggling with the Raiders, Rodgers decided to take a fresh start and also leave the Packers. He joined the Jets, whose front office has been adding several players to surround him with new and talented weapons.

However, it seems like both players may not function as well separately. For that reason, several analysts and fans think they should reunite, including an NFL legend.

Randy Moss, a six-time Pro Bowler, has recommended that Davante Adams leave the Raiders and join Aaron Rodgers with the Jets. For the former wideout, this would be the path for them to win the Super Bowl in the coming years.

Davante Adams, wide receiver of the Las Vegas Raiders

“I would love to see it,” Moss said on “Up & Adams” about a possible reunion between Adams and Rodgers. “Go back with your quarterback, man, in Aaron Rodgers. They made some great things happen. That would look good, him with the Jets.

“I really don’t see why he should not chase a ring. I chased one. … The advice for him is just keeping being yourself, man, and go get a ring if he has the opportunity to get it. … I wish him well and I want him to go get it.”

Would the Raiders trade Davante Adams?

For many analysts, Davante Adams should leave the Las Vegas Raiders soon. He won’t be playing for a top-tier quarterback this year, and it seems like his talents could be better utilized elsewhere.

However, there are no rumors of a possible trade as of today. Adams has revealed that Aaron Rodgers has tried to lure him into signing with the Jets, but so far, there has not been an offer for him.