Rich Paul, the agent for LeBron James and his son Bronny, has addressed the recent viral comments made by Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown about Bronny.

In a recent Summer League matchup, the Los Angeles Lakers faced a tough challenge against the Celtics, who emerged victorious with an 88-74 win. During the game, Jaylen Brown was seen in the stands, and a fan recorded him allegedly expressing doubts about Bronny’s readiness for professional play. The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion and Rich Paul commented on the situation.

During the game, a fan recorded a video of Jaylen Brown talking to a woman next to him. According to lip-reading interpretations, Brown allegedly said “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.”

Following the game’s conclusion, Brown took to social media to clarify his remarks. “It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA. It reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth,” Brown wrote.

Rich Paul on Jaylen Brown’s comments

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rich Paul discussed the situation involving Jaylen Brown and Bronny James. “I saw some stuff that came out about Jaylen Brown. You can’t take everyone’s opinion and turn it against them or think they’re a bad person,” Paul said.

JD Davison #20 of the Boston Celtics drives past Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of a NBA Summer League game. Candice Ward/Getty Images

“They have the right to their opinions. At least Jaylen is actually in the league; he’s an expert with expertise. So if he has an opinion, he’s entitled to it,” Paul continued.

Paul also emphasized his understanding of Brown’s character. “I know Jaylen Brown and I know he doesn’t mean any malice. He was just having a conversation. It’s just the world we live in today; why would he think someone’s videoing him?”

Finally, Paul spoke about how LeBron James’ son should handle the situation. “Bronny is going to keep his head down, keep working, and use things like this as fuel. He needs to stay passionate about the game of basketball because that’s what really matters.”