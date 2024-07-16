The Boston Celtics are still in their quest to repeat as NBA champions and have taken a step in that direction by signing the son of a legend who played and won NBA championships with Michel Jordan
According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Celtics have signed Ron Harper’s son: Ron Harper Jr. who will receive a minimum veteran’s contract of one year.
The addition of Harper Jr. has special significance, as he is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Harper Jr.’s father was a key player on the Chicago Bulls teams that won three consecutive championships between 1996 and 1998. He then added two more titles to his record with Los Angeles Lakersin 2000 and 2001.
New opportunity in Boston for Ron Harper Jr.
However, Harper Jr. seems to have overcome the injury and will now have the opportunity to prove himself with the Celtics. The team, the reigning NBA champion, is in a transition period following the departure of some key players. The signing of Harper Jr. adds depth and talent to the roster.
Despite his legendary lineage, Ron Harper Jr. has had a challenging career path. He was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draftafter a four-year college career at Rutgers. He then spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Raptors on two-way contracts, but a season-ending shoulder injury sidelined him in December 2023.
For Harper Jr., this signing represents an opportunity to relaunch his career and follow in his father’s footsteps as an NBA champion. With his dedication, talent and the support of a team with championship ambitions, Harper Jr. has the possibility of writing his own history in the NBA.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.