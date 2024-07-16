The Celtics sign the son of a legendary NBA champion, who has battled injuries in recent years, will look to relaunch his career with the reigning NBA champion.

The Boston Celtics are still in their quest to repeat as NBA champions and have taken a step in that direction by signing the son of a legend who played and won NBA championships with Michel Jordan

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Celtics have signed Ron Harper’s son: Ron Harper Jr. who will receive a minimum veteran’s contract of one year.

The addition of Harper Jr. has special significance, as he is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Harper Jr.’s father was a key player on the Chicago Bulls teams that won three consecutive championships between 1996 and 1998. He then added two more titles to his record with Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001.

New opportunity in Boston for Ron Harper Jr.

However, Harper Jr. seems to have overcome the injury and will now have the opportunity to prove himself with the Celtics. The team, the reigning NBA champion, is in a transition period following the departure of some key players. The signing of Harper Jr. adds depth and talent to the roster.

Ron Harper Jr. #51 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Dalton Knecht #4 and Moses Brown #40 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Lakers 88-74. Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

Despite his legendary lineage, Ron Harper Jr. has had a challenging career path. He was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft after a four-year college career at Rutgers. He then spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Raptors on two-way contracts, but a season-ending shoulder injury sidelined him in December 2023.

For Harper Jr., this signing represents an opportunity to relaunch his career and follow in his father’s footsteps as an NBA champion. With his dedication, talent and the support of a team with championship ambitions, Harper Jr. has the possibility of writing his own history in the NBA.