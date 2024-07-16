Los Angeles FC will receive Real Salt Lake on MLS Matchday 26 in a thrilling 2024 showdown. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Los Angeles FC are set to clash with Real Salt Lake on MLS Matchday 26 in a highly anticipated 2024 showdown. Get all the crucial details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options for fans across the United States.

The most anticipated showdown in the Western Conference, and arguably the entire Matchday 26, is set to captivate fans as the top two teams battle for supremacy. Los Angeles FC, reeling from a crushing 5-1 loss to the Columbus Crew, will look to rebound quickly to maintain their position at the summit.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake, also aiming to bounce back after a 3-0 defeat to the Portland Timbers, is equally determined to seize the top spot in the West. This high-stakes clash promises to be electric, with both teams vying for the coveted number one spot. LAFC and Real Salt Lake will leave it all on the field in what is sure to be a thrilling contest, as each side strives to become the sole leader in the Western Conference.

When will the Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake match be played?

Los Angeles FC will face Real Salt Lake in a crucial Matchday 26 clash of the 2024 MLS season this Wednesday, July 17, with kickoff slated for 10:45 PM (ET).

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:45 PM

CT: 9:45 PM

MT: 8:45 PM

PT: 7:45 PM

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake in the USA

This Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake for the 2024 MLS regular season game will be streamed live on Fubo (free trial) and with Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass in the USA. Other options: Fox Sports.