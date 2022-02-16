Barcelona is set to take on Napoli in the knockout stages of the Europa League, at BetMGM there are some straight bets and odd bets to wager on! Here is our rundown!

Barcelona wants to start righting the ship, Xavi has already stated that his first 100 days in charge seem like 100 years, but an international cup could bring things back to balance at the Camp Nou. For Napoli it’s a chance to finally win a major trophy since the Italian Super Cup in 2014.

It will be the first ever meeting between the sides in the famed Europa League tournament, but in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona got the better of Napoli in a round of 16 clash in 2020 winning the series 4-2.

Barcelona - Napoli straight winner

Despite all their woes Barcelona are still a heavy favorite, at 1.90, while Napoli is at 3.90. This is a case where Barcelona, who have a weak defense could flake and Napoli who have a good attack could capitalize. Barcelona still has the pressure to get a result, something they have not been good at this season.

Player to score at least 1 goal

There is fire power in this game and all eyes will be on future Toronto FC player Lorenzo Insigne, who is paying out 3.75 as an anytime goal scorer. Then for Barcelona Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is at 2.20. Both players could get on the score sheet in this one.

Parlays

Besides being able to build your own, BetMGM is offering their already set parlay bets which include, both teams to score, a Ferran Torres goal, and Barcelona with the most corners of the game at 4.75. Then there is a parlay a bit more even, a 0-0 result, total corners of the match over 9.5, and total goals under 2.5 at 5.25.

