Nearly four years since he left the club to join Japanese side Vissel Kobe, Andres Iniesta has admitted that he would love to return to Barcelona. Many of his former teammates are still playing at Camp Nou under Xavi.

This might be one of the toughest seasons for Barcelona in recent years. Following an early Champions League exit, they'll play in the Europa League for the first time in more than a decade and look practically out of the LaLiga title race.

However, things started to change under Xavi Hernandez. The team is starting to build an identity again and, despite the club's financial crisis, the Catalans have pulled off some interesting signings.

But familiar faces have also made their way back to Camp Nou. Besides Xavi, veteran right-back Dani Alves returned to the club aiming to help in these particular circumstances. And it looks like a bigger reunion could be on the cards as Barca legend Andres Iniesta suggested he would like to be back.

Andres Iniesta admits he would like to return to Barcelona

“I would love to return to Barcelona," Iniesta told journalist Gerard Romero on Twitch. "I would like to help the institution. There are many variables involved and it is difficult to know what will happen in the future."

Iniesta, 37, has left Barca in 2018 to join Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe. At 37, the midfielder knows that his playing days are coming to an end but he is not ready to call it a career yet. So he won't rule out a return to Camp Nou.

“Barça is my home and I couldn’t be better than there. Today I like to think a lot about playing. That’s what fascinates me the most today. Time is running against me as they say, but I do not know where I see myself when I retire."

Andres Iniesta says he also considers becoming a coach or sporting director

However, Iniesta also thinks about life after retirement sometimes. “Many times it crosses my mind that I would like to get the title of coach or prepare to be a sporting director. I would like to be linked to football, yes."

Things haven't gone well for Barca since he left and it looked like they hit rock bottom over the last two seasons, which is why he wishes to see the club get back on track. "I want the same thing that all Barcelona fans want: for the team to do well, to come back and win points. And to achieve whatever is possible. Everything needs time. Everything."

It remains to be seen whether Joan Laporta and Xavi will do something about this after Iniesta's comments. Laporta had previously left the door open for a potential return of Iniesta and Lionel Messi in the future, claiming that "age is just a number."