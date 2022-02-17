Barcelona will make their full debut in the UEFA Europa League today when they host Napoli at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie. Here, you will find the time of this UEL exciting soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.
The Spanish side coached by Xavi wants to avoid further disappointment this season. Barcelona have never competed in the Europa League before, so they will be looking for a win in front of their fans so they can visit the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next week with an advantage.
The last and only time these two sides faced each other was for the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Barcelona managed to advance to the next stage of the competition after getting a 1-1 away draw and a 3-1 home win at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona vs Napoli: Time of the game
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)
Austria: 6:45 PM
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Finland: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Turkey: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
US: 12:45 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Austria: RTL+, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 3
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Tipik, Canvas, Sporza
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland
France: RMC Story, Free, Molotov, RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: RTL+
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Ireland: BT Sport App, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Mexico: Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico
Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN, Canvas
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Turkey: Exxen
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN, BT Sport App
US: FuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás