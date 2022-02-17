Barcelona and Napoli will face each other today at the Camp Nou in the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this UCL game free in different parts of the world.

Barcelona will make their full debut in the UEFA Europa League today when they host Napoli at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their Round of 32 tie. Here, you will find the time of this UEL exciting soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Spanish side coached by Xavi wants to avoid further disappointment this season. Barcelona have never competed in the Europa League before, so they will be looking for a win in front of their fans so they can visit the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next week with an advantage.

The last and only time these two sides faced each other was for the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Barcelona managed to advance to the next stage of the competition after getting a 1-1 away draw and a 3-1 home win at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Time of the game

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Friday)

Austria: 6:45 PM

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Finland: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

US: 12:45 PM (ET)

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Austria: RTL+, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 3

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Tipik, Canvas, Sporza

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland

France: RMC Story, Free, Molotov, RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Ireland: BT Sport App, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Mexico: Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Star+, Fanatiz Mexico

Netherlands: ESPN 3, Watch ESPN, Canvas

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Turkey: Exxen

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN, BT Sport App

US: FuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás