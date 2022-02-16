For Xavi, 100 days have seemed like 100 years, and how could they not be? Xavi took over Barcelona as the club is in the midst of financial ruin, struggling to make any sort of transfers, lost Sergio Aguero to a heart condition, and have had an up and down form during those first 3 months. For Xavi, he has been up to the challenge and isn’t complaining.

“It feels like it has been 100 years, because unexpected situations have happened, COVID, winter market. You know that I am a culé and I am trying to get Barca back to where it deserves, but there is work. It’s not the best time for the club, not even economically. We are climbing up the league table, that tells us that we are on the right track and the results say so too” was his assessment of his first 100 days in charge in a press conference prior to the team’s Europa League clash with Napoli on Thursday.

For Xavi it has been a long road, one that may feel like 100 years but one that is trying to steady the ship of a Barcelona club that fell into turmoil with the loss of Lionel Messi. Here is a look at Xavi’s first 100 days at the helm of Barcelona.

Xavi’s numbers at Barcelona after 100 days

Xavi became coach of Barcelona on November 6th after the firing of Ronald Koeman. Since then, Barcelona has played 16 games winning 7, losing 4, and drawing 5.

Defense has been an issue with the team conceding 22 goals but scoring 25, for a +3 goal differential. Despite all the woes, Barcelona is still alive in a European cup competition and sit fourth, after being ninth, in LaLiga with third place well within striking distance. The goal for the club would be to qualify for next season’s Champions League as the money received from participating in the competition will help the club financially.