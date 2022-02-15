Inter Milan returns to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after nearly a decade and will face off at home against Liverpool. BetMGM has some interesting parlay bets to consider for this match up.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: The best betting parlays and best lines for UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Round of 16

The UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday with a massive matchup between Inter Milan and Liverpool. Inter Milan have not played in a knockout phase of European soccer’s biggest club tournament in a decade, while Liverpool is a firm favorite to win the whole thing.

Liverpool enters the match unbeaten in 6 matches across all competitions, with The Reds hoping to go much deeper than their last two runs in the competition.

Inter Milan - Liverpool parlay bets

Some of the interesting options for this match is total corners for each side over 4.5 in the second half plus total goals for the whole match over 0.5 at 2.60.

A bit more complex is a goal by Diogo Jota, then another goal by Lautaro Martinez, plus Inter Milan with the most corners in the whole game will pay out 18.50.

The bettor can create their own parlay as well and it is a good way to win big while not exactly betting on just a winner but rather a combination of events.

