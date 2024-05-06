Just weeks after signing Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons decided to betray their new quarterback with a controversial move that he wanted to avoid at all cost.

Report: Kirk Cousins didn’t want to compete with a rookie quarterback

Kirk Cousins was one of the most attractive names available in this year’s free agency market. The quarterback has had an outstanding career, and several teams were in need of a veteran player for the position.

The Vikings had the opportunity to offer Cousins a new contract to maintain their relationship. However, it appears the future was uncertain for him, and he declined that option.

According to SI.com, the Vikings had plans to draft a quarterback even if Cousins stayed. This situation didn’t sit well with the veteran, so he decided to leave as a free agent and join the Falcons.

Atlanta offered him more in guaranteed money. With his arrival, it wasn’t expected that the Falcons would draft a quarterback in the first rounds. However, they surprised Cousins by selecting Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall this year.

Kirk Cousins in action for the Vikings.

Of course, Cousins didn’t expect the Falcons to draft a quarterback in the first round. According to NFL Media, the decision left him “shocked” and “disappointed,” as he felt betrayed by the team. This move contradicted one of the main reasons he left Minnesota in the first place.

Could the Falcons trade Kirk Cousins?

It appears that the Atlanta Falcons are currently facing a huge dilemma. In March, the NFC South team signed Kirk Cousins to a 4-year, $180 million deal, only to draft Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft a month later.

A trade appears nearly impossible, but the Falcons could potentially part ways with Cousins more easily in two years. However, fans will have to wait and see how the team’s front office handles the situation as time progresses.