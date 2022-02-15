Inter Milan will face Liverpool at the San Siro Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League in the US and Canada

Inter Milan and Liverpool will face each other this Wednesday, February 16 at the San Siro Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

It will be an interesting duel between two big teams from the European continent. On one side will be Inter, a team that is second in the standings in Serie A (although with one game less than the leaders, Milan). In the group stage they advanced as second, but without being able to get any points from the other strong team in their zone, Real Madrid.

In Liverpool's case, it is one of three teams (the others are Ajax and Bayern Munich) that have won all 6 group stage matches. However, what the "Reds" did has extra merit since their group was probably the most difficult in this 2021/2022 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Without a doubt, Liverpool are one of the main favorites to win this Cup.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: San Siro Stadium, Milano, Italy

Live Stream in the US: Paramount + and FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there have been four clashes between these two teams. The first two were for the semi-finals of the 1964/1965 edition of the UEFA Champions League, with a 3-1 victory for Liverpool and another 3-0 for Inter. The remaining two were in the round of 16 of the 2007/2008 edition of the UCL, both wins for Liverpool 2-0 and 0-1. The statistics between both are 3-1 in favor of the "Reds" with no draws.

How to watch or live stream Inter Milan vs Liverpool the US and Canada

The match between Inter Milan and Liverpool for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, CBS, TUDN App, Univision NOW.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with +110 odds, while Inter Milan have +255. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

DraftKings Inter Milan +255 Tie +255 Liverpool +110

*Odds via DraftKings