Oklahoma City Thunder face Dallas Mavericks for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to square off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals. Dive into the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible here.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to resume action following a series that was anticipated to be more closely contested. Despite being a matchup between the first and eighth seeds, the New Orleans Pelicans appeared to have the capability to offer resistance, which ultimately did not materialize.

The Thunder secured a convincing 4-0 victory and aim to carry their momentum into the Conference semifinals. Their opponents will be the Dallas Mavericks, a team seasoned in such scenarios and fresh off a grueling series victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks will strive to replicate their first-round success in the upcoming matchup.

When will the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals between Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks will be played this Tuesday, May 7 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks in the USA

This 2024 NBA Semifinals game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, True TV.