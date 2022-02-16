Inter Milan will face Liverpool at the San Siro Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Inter Milan and Liverpool will face each other at the San Siro Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

This will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting series that this round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League will have. On one side will be Inter, who are second in the Serie A standings (with one game less than the leaders, Milan). In the first phase they advanced as second, without being able to obtain any points against the other strong team in the group, Real Madrid.

On the Liverpool side, they were one of the three teams (the other two are Ajax and Bayern Munich) that advanced by winning all their games, although the "Reds" have much more merit since their group was one of the most difficult. They are one of the main candidates to win this edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Inter Milan and Liverpool that will take place at the San Siro Stadium will be played on Wednesday, February 16 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool

The game that Inter Milan and Liverpool will play for the round of 16 the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and in Canada on DAZN. Other options: TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW.