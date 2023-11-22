The SBC Summit North America is back and on May 8th -9th will take place at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey. Over 5,000 senior decision makers will attend the event that will bring together many of the top executives in the Igaming and betting industry.



There will be a pre-day conference on May 7th, then everything gets kicked into fifth gear on May 8th. The exhibition floor is set to showcase a diverse lineup, with over 75 prominent companies taking the spotlight.



Some of the top providers include, White Hat Gaming, Relax Gaming, alongside notable affiliates such as Better Collective, MediaTroopers, Spotlight Sports Group, and KeyAffiliates.

Information on SBC Summit North America



Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC stated: “The goal is to leverage the momentum we gained last year when we gathered the key operators, affiliates, suppliers, regulators, and media from the North American region. We anticipate a 66% surge in delegate numbers and are focused on attracting both industry newcomers and those who missed out on the opportunity to attend last year. The early numbers are promising, and the exhibition floor is approaching full capacity, even though we had added 15 extra booths this year to meet the demand.”



The conference will have over 300 expert speakers and will have leaders from the following areas: Sports Betting, iGaming, Affiliates & Marketing, Payments & Tech, and Compliance & Regulation.

Some of the notable speakers that will attended are Kim Barker Lee (EVP & Chief Legal Officer, Bally’s Corporation), David Denenberg (SVP, Global Media Distribution & Business Affairs, NBA), Matthew Sunderland (SVP of iGaming, Caesars Digital), Dave Rivers (SVP Marketing, PointsBet Canada), Sarah Brennan (Senior Director-Compliance, BetMGM), Justin Barrett (Treasurer, Eastern Shawnee Tribe), Noam Klivitzky (VP US Marketing, 888 Holdings), Jon Steinbrecher (Commissioner, Mid-American Conference), Michael Golub (Deputy Attorney General, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement), Catherine Meade (VP Community, Sustainability & Social Responsibility, OLG), Jacob Coin (Director of Public Affairs, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians) and more.