From July 12-14, the SBC Summit North America will be held at the Meadowlands Exposition Center where the tradeshow will highlight the sports betting and igaming industry in the U.S. and Canada.

SBC Summit North America is back, this time it will be held from July 12-14th in the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus. The show floor for the event has already been soldout, anticipating a big event for the summer. The SBC Summit North America brings together the leading experts in the igaming and sports betting industry in the United States and Canada.

This year the summit will include the Player Protection Symposium on July 12, and the second annual SBC Awards North America at Pier Sixty, Manhattan on July 14. “We’re delighted to be returning to New Jersey and bringing together a community of sports betting and igaming operators, regulators, affiliates, and suppliers to connect and discuss the developments shaping the future of this fast-moving industry”, Sue Schneider, VP Growth & Strategy Americas for SBC, said.

The most influential online gaming executives will attend the event with the conference focusing on various key themes. Here is an overview of what to expect in New Jersey at the SBC Summit North America.

What to expect at the SBC Summit North America in New Jersey

Executives of the online sports betting industry will highlight the newly regulated markets, and discuss some of the sector’s biggest issues. Other areas the conference will focus on will be: Leadership in sports betting, The future of igaming, the latest sports betting technology, regulatory progress and entry into new markets, the investment landscape, from listed companies to the startup culture payments technology, and player engagement strategies.

Over 250 speakers will bring their experiences in this ever-growing industry from July 13-14, with the following companies having major speakers at the event: BetMGM, Caesars Digital, Bally's Corporation, Penn National Gaming, Entain, and Resorts Digital Gaming.

To get more information you can click here and review the conference brochure of planned events, or you can send an e-mail to sales@sbcgaming.com to book your place at the SBC Summit North America.