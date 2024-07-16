Caleb Williams joined the Chicago Bears as the 2024 1st overall pick, but surprisingly, he has not yet signed his rookie contract with the NFC North team.

The Chicago Bears have not had much luck with quarterbacks. The NFC North club has not had a single 4,000-yard passer in one season, an unbelievable stat for one of the most historic franchises in the NFL.

Nevertheless, it seems like that stat might end this year. Caleb Williams is regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects in college history, and the Bears are eager to see him lead the team to success once again.

Caleb Williams gives a huge update about his contract with the Bears

Many analysts think that Caleb Williams might be the quarterback the Bears have been searching for a long time. The team has struggled to find a reliable signal-caller, but the former USC Trojans player seems to be that person.

With the Bears holding the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was clear that the NFC North team would select Williams. The team moved on from Justin Fields, which means Caleb is set to be the starting quarterback this year.

Williams has already worked out with the club, and everything is set for him to take over the team’s offense. Nevertheless, there’s still one big issue to solve before the 2024 season: his rookie contract.

According to NFL policies, Caleb Williams must sign a 4-year contract worth around $38.5 million. The player will earn that money no matter what, but it seems he’s not comfortable with other aspects of his deal.

Since Williams’ agent is not certified by the NFL Players Association, he must negotiate directly with the Bears. Although his base contract cannot be modified, it seems the player wants to change his signing bonus, guaranteed money, and other terms that would increase his earnings.

Caleb Williams, former quarterback of the USC Trojans

“I’m not handling that,” Williams said, via the Chicago Tribune, on Saturday. “My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

Of course, Williams is receiving advice from his inner circle to get this done. Prior to the NFL Draft, he mentioned that he wanted to be part-owner of the team that selected him, and it looks like he is quite serious about changing the contract terms he would sign.

Can an NFL Draft pick refuse to sign their contract?

Even though Caleb Williams has not signed his rookie contract, it is expected that he will do so in the upcoming days. It is rare for both parties not to reach an agreement, but the NFL is prepared for such a scenario.

If a rookie refuses to sign his contract, he must sit out the entire season and re-enter the NFL Draft the next year. Of course, this would harm their image and could jeopardize their future as professional football players.