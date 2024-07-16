In a pivotal Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, Tigres UANL will take on Club America. Our all-inclusive guide has you covered with essential details like kickoff time, broadcast info, and streaming options in the USA.

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Tigres UANL are gearing up to take on Club America in a pivotal showdown on Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. This all-inclusive guide covers all bases, offering key insights into kickoff schedules, broadcast specifics, and streaming choices available across the USA.

In a clash destined to electrify Matchday 3, Tigres UANL and Club America lock horns following their respective Supercopa MX setbacks. Both sides are primed for a grueling battle after experiencing similar trajectories early in the season. Tigres UANL kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Necaxa, followed by a resilient 1-1 draw against Atlas in their second outing.

Meanwhile, Club America stumbled out of the gate with a surprising 2-1 defeat against Atletico San Luis, but swiftly recovered with a commanding 3-1 win over Queretaro. With both teams eyeing a climb to the top, victory is paramount as they square off in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Club America match be played?

Tigres UANL are revving up for a showdown against Club America in a highly-anticipated matchup set for Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, scheduled for Wednesday, July 17th. The action gets underway at 11:05 PM (ET).

Jonathan dos Santos of Club America loses the ball to Andre Pierre Gignac of the Tigres UANL – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tigres UANL vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Club America in the USA

Don’t miss a moment of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash as Tigres UANL squares off against Club America. Stream all the electrifying action live on Fubo (free trial), available nationwide. Alternately, catch the game on FOX Deportes or Fox Sports.