Necaxa take on Monterrey in a crucial Matchday 3 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Our comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know, including kickoff time, broadcast details, and streaming options in the USA.

Necaxa are gearing up to host Monterrey in a high-stakes Matchday 3 clash in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. With kickoff times and streaming details now set, fans should mark their calendars for what promises to be an unmissable showdown. This comprehensive guide provides everything you need to know, from kickoff times to broadcast details and streaming options in the USA.

[Watch Necaxa vs Monterrey online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It’s a showdown between two evenly matched teams, each coming off a mixed start to the season with a win and a loss. Necaxa began with a setback against Pumas UANL but bounced back emphatically, securing a commanding 4-1 victory over Puebla.

Monterrey, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a gritty 1-0 win against Pachuca but stumbled dramatically in their next outing, suffering a crushing 4-0 defeat to Cruz Azul. Both squads are now looking to rebound in what promises to be a fierce battle against each other.

When will the Necaxa vs Monterrey match be played?

Necaxa are set to take on Monterrey in a highly anticipated Matchday 3 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Wednesday, July 17, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Kevin Ante of Necaxa – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Necaxa vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey in the USA

Catch all the thrilling action of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Necaxa and Monterrey, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) across the United States. Other options: TUDN, ViX.