It’s leg 2 of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal with an uphill battle for Chelsea as they have to go to the mythical Santiago Bernabéu and make up a 2-goal disadvantage against Real Madrid.

It was the Karim Benzema show in London as Real Madrid got 3 big goals against a flat Chelsea side who got a rude awakening at the hands of the Spanish giants in leg one of the UEFA Champions League quarter finals. Now with their backs against the wall Thomas Tuchel’s side will have to throw the kitchen sink early to have a chance against a Madrid team that more and more looks like a contender.

After the poor performance in leg 1, Chelsea made short work of Southampton 6-0 away from home, while over in Spain Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0. All eyes will be on USMNT winger Christian Pulisic to see if the young American can help Chelsea get some goals and offense against a difficult Real Madrid side.

To score in the first half

In a game like this with Chelsea having a monumental ask to win the series betting on some key highlights or props could be the answer to win some cash. For instance, if USMNT wonder boy Christian Pulisic scores in the first half that bet is paying out +750. Vinicius Junior to score is paying out +550 if you want a dangerous goal scorer to get some goals.

Double chance

Think Real Madrid will win the game or draw the match that is paying out -230, a Real Madrid or Chelsea win is at -350, and a Chelsea win or draw is at -190. Caesars also has options like a come from behind win or draw or a come from behind draw.

