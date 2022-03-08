PSG take their 1-0 advantage to the Santiago Bernabéu to book a place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Here are some interesting bets from BetMGM for Real Madrid - PSG.

It’s one of the biggest games in the world, Real Madrid - PSG, loser goes home in the UEFA Champions League. PSG has a 1-0 advantage, but Real Madrid have been strong at home all season and will look to get an early lead.

Real Madrid is undefeated in 14 straight games at home, winning 12 and drawing 2. For PSG they will depend on the magic of Lionel Messi, who has had a rather slow season and Kylian Mbappe, who has made PSG “his” team despite the arrival of the Argentine.

At BetMGM there are some very interesting betting options for this match, try your luck and sign up and get a welcome bonus and bet on Real Madrid - PSG.

Real Madrid - PSG straight bet

Where to watch: CBS Sports, Univision, TUDN, fubo TV

Odds: Real Madrid - 2.40 PSG - 2.70 Draw - 3.60

This is one of the most evenly matched games of the competition and the odds reflect that. While there are a few injuries on Real Madrid’s side, it shouldn’t be enough to hinder a good performance. While PSG has the firepower, the bettor must bet on experience and Real Madrid is a side that has gone through these types of matches before and incredibly does not have the pressure that PSG are under to win the Champions League. Real Madrid could be a safe bet.

Match result and both teams’ score

A good bet to make some good earnings would be to pick a winner and determine who may score during the game. Real Madrid to win and both teams to score is paying out a healthy 4.00. Real Madrid to win and PSG to not score is at 4.75, if both teams don’t score that is paying out 12.00.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the UEFA Champions League at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

Player to score and their team to win the match

If Kylian Mbappe scores and that would mean that PSG would win that pays out 7.50. If Lionel Messi scores that is paying out 7.75, Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s biggest goal scoring threat is at 5.50.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for the UEFA Champions League! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!