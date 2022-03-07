Real Madrid take on PSG at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid and PSGmeet in the Round of 16 at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team is ready to win at all costs, the advantage of the visitors is minimal. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Real Madrid lost the first game of the Knockout Phase on the road in what was a tough game from the start where defenses played an important role in stopping each side's offensive attack.

PSG struggled offensively to win against Real Madrid at home, but in the end Mbappe was able to score the winning goal in the 90+4' minute. It was not the best game for PSG who are usually more dominant in the local league.

Real Madrid vs PSG: Date

Real Madrid and PSG play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, March 9 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team knows that the weak point of the visitors is the defense on the road, they don't have a good record winning games outside of France.

Real Madrid vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Real Madrid vs PSG at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16

This game for the Round of 16 in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid and PSG at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Wednesday, March 9, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW

