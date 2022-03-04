Manchester United have been looking for a replacement for Ralf Rangnick, who has a contract until the end of the season. Among the various optioons, the name of Carlo Ancelotti has appeared.

After almost two years in his second stint in England, Carlo Ancelotti decided to leave Everton because he simply could not refuse the chance to lead Real Madrid again. The experienced manager returned to Santiago Bernabeu after six years and signed a contract until the summer of 2024, but he is not doing well at Real as he imagined.

Despite the fact that the Whites are sitting on top of La Liga, its fans have not been very satisfied with the team's showings. The Italian manager has been hit with heavy criticism lately for his poor performance in recent weeks, and there have already emerged rumours about his possible departure.

Many Spanish media have announced that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will push to sack Ancelotti at the end of the season because he is not very satisfied with what he has brought to the club in his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti-Ronaldo: Possible reunion?

In the last few days, there has been various talk that Manchester United could give up on their intentions to hire Eric Ten Haag of Ajax, or Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain, and turn their attention to another interesting option.

Namely, the English media have revealed that the 62-year-old boss already has an offer on the table. English publication The Times believe that United have shown great interest in bringing Ancelotti ahead of next season and that they hope that the Italian will leave his job in Spain.

The Red Devils have been struggling with coaches for the past several seasons, and now the club believes that Ancelotti could finally be a the right long-term choice to lead the Premier League side.