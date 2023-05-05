The Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez will face John Ryder in a super-middleweight boxing match. You can find out here how to watch this fight on TV or live stream it in your country.

Canelo Alvarez will seek to defend his super middleweight titles when he faces the British John Ryder in a 2023 boxing match this Saturday, May 6. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this fight, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder online in the US on DAZN PPV]

It will be Saul “Canelo” Alvarez's first fight in 2023, after his victory in the rematch against Gennady Golovkin, which he won by unanimous decision. It will also be his first fight in his native Mexico, after more than a decade (the last time was on November 26, 2011 in the fight he won by TKO against Kermit Cintron).

This time he will defend his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles against Englishman John Ryder, who at 34 years old seeks to surprise and defeat the favorite Canelo Alvarez. His record as a professional is 32-5 (with 18 KOs), while the Mexican's is 58-2 (39 KOs).

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Australia: 11:00 AM (May 7)

Brazil: 8:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM

Croatia: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Denmark: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Egypt: 1:00 AM (May 7)

France: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Germany: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Ghana: 11:00 PM

Greece: 2:00 AM (May 7)

India: 4:30 AM (May 7)

Indonesia: 7:00 AM (May 7)

Ireland: 12:00 AM (May 7)

Israel: 2:00 AM (May 7)

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Kenya: 2:00 AM (May 7)

Malaysia: 7:00 AM (May 7)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Morocco: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Netherlands: 1:00 AM (May 7)

New Zealand: 12:00 PM (May 7)

Nigeria: 12:00 AM (May 7)

Norway: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Poland: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Portugal: 12:00 AM (May 7)

Serbia: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Singapore: 7:00 AM (May 7)

South Africa: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Spain: 1:00 AM (May 7)

Sweden: 1:00 AM (May 7)

UAE: 3:00 AM (May 7)

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: TV Channel and Live Streaming

You can watch the fight between Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder in more than 200 countries (including the United States and Canada) on DAZN (click here). In Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

