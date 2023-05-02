Canelo Alvarez will fight against John Ryder in a super-middleweight boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this fight in the US.

[Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder online in the US on DAZN PPV]

It will be the first fight this year 2023 for the Mexican boxing star, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, as well as his first fight in Mexico since 2011. His last confrontation was the remembered rematch against Gennady Golovkin, which he won by unanimous decision in 12 rounds.

Much has been said that the Mexican would look for a second fight against Bivol, against whom he lost his second professional fight. But first, he must beat John Ryder, a 34-year-old fighter who seeks to surprise. He has a professional record of 32-5 (with 18 KOs), while Canelo's is 58-2 (39 KOs).

When will Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder fight?

The super-middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will take place at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico this Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder

This super-middleweight fight between Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will be broadcast in the United States on DAZN PPV.

