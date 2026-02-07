Jake Paul sets return timeline, eyes possible rematch after KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul isn’t stepping away from boxing. After a sixth-round knockout defeat to former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in December, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is already preparing for his next fight.

Some fans thought Paul might retire after the loss, which left him with a 12-2 record as a professional. Instead, he and his team are focused on making a strong return. The Most Valuable Promotions co-founder confirmed that Paul’s comeback is planned for the second half of 2026.

“He wants to come back,” Bidarian told Sky Sports. “He’s asking me to start negotiating some fights. Anywhere from August to November, you can expect Jake Paul back in the boxing ring. I want him to fight in the UK. That’s what I would love to see.”

Focus on recovery and preparation

Paul’s team is using the months ahead to ensure he fully recovers from his jaw injury and can train effectively. The goal is to put him in a strong position for a high-profile fight and give fans a chance to see him compete at his best.

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

He is also looking for the right opponent. Paul has shown he performs well in big fights, attracting attention from fans and media alike. The team wants to carefully plan his next matchup to maximize impact.

Tommy Fury rematch could be next

Ideally, Paul wants a rematch with Tommy Fury, who handed him his first professional loss in 2023. Bidarian highlighted that Paul has grown as a fighter and is ready to prove himself.

“I would love for that fight to happen because it’s a good measure of how far Jake has come,”Bidarian said. “There was more internet interest in Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury in the UK than any Tyson Fury fight over the past five years, and even more than any Jake Paul fight besides Mike Tyson. If we could do it in the UK or Europe, fans would go crazy.”

