Jake Paul reveals Anthony Joshua’s ‘kryptonite’ he plans to exploit in the December 19 fight

Jake Paul continues to embrace the underdog role as he prepares for the biggest challenge of his boxing career against Anthony Joshua on December 19. While most observers expect the former two-time heavyweight champion to dominate the eight-round crossover bout in Miami, Paul insists the matchup is far more competitive than it looks on paper.

Joshua, with decades of experience and a history of facing the sport’s elite, enters the ring with a clear advantage in pedigree, power, and physicality. The British star has shared the ring with world-class heavyweights throughout his career, compiling a portfolio of 45 professional fights—by far the most significant body of work between the two.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, Paul explained that he sees a pattern in some of Joshua’s toughest nights. “I think it’s watching his [Daniel] Dubois fight, watching the [Andy] Ruiz fight, even watching the [Oleksandr] Usyk fight, and when you look at it, he’s lost to guys who are smaller than him. I think his weakness, his kryptonite, is the faster guys who don’t get hit by his big punches.”

Why Jake Paul believes he can trouble Joshua

Building on his analysis, Paul suggested that speed, rhythm, and movement—not power—will dictate the outcome on fight night. “I just think with speed and footwork and being in a rhythm, I don’t think he can handle that,” He said. “He doesn’t like that because he is a little bit stiff. He does rely on his power. Obviously, you get hit by one of his shots, you’re cooked, but I believe I’ll be able to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.”

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a press conference for Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

Can Paul’s style truly threaten Joshua?

Many boxing analysts remain skeptical. Joshua has spent years adapting to elite-level competition, while Paul is still viewed as a novice whose only credible win came against an aging Nate Diaz. Yet Paul insists that his movement, athleticism, and confidence give him the tools to disrupt Joshua’s rhythm.

For Joshua, December 19 is expected to be a showcase performance—an opportunity to demonstrate that the heavyweight division remains his territory. For Paul, it is a once-in-a-career chance to prove he belongs at the highest levels of professional boxing.