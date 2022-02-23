Jermell Charlo may have now more clarity about the reason that could have taken Brian Castaño to postpone their Super welterweight unification rematch, and it was not only an injury according to the American fighter.

The Iron Man, twin brother of Jermall, the current WBC World Middleweight Champion, was particularly interested in meeting Castaño in the ring to put a conclusion of what has not ended well for any of them after getting a split decision draw in their first fight in July 2021.

Jermell Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs) continues his training camp in anticipation of his next fight, which could be a quick-to-schedule mandatory defense of his title or the unification rematch against Brian Castaño (17-0-2, 12 KOs) for which he would have to wait for more than 5 weeks until the Argentinian is fully recovered of his biceps injury.

Castaño's painful reason to dump their unification rematch according to Jermell Charlo

On his social media, Jermell Charlo unleashed all his anger and frustration for the postponed unification rematch against Brian Castaño, which was to be held on March 19, on which his WBC, WBA, and IBF 154 titles, and Castaño's WBO belt, were going to be on the table. There, he shared his position about why the Argentinian titlist has withdrawn from the boxing clash.

"Castano pulled out of the fight to buy more time for a bigger ass beaten... It’s not on me, it’s in me. The air we breathe is not the same. True essence of what Lions Only really means." stated the Iron Man concerning the delay of his return to a ring.

Also, Charlo demanded Brian Castaño to prove the alleged injury he had suffered on his biceps the main reason for the fight to be postponed: "I won’t let this type of adversity slow my grind. I peep all they moves, two steps ahead. Tell Castano show those doctor reports and take them VADA (anti-doping tests) so we can move forward with knocking his ass out.”.

What is true, is that Jermell Charlo is eager to have all the Super welterweight belts as soon as possible: "One more belt to grab and I’ve completed a dream than an eight-year-old (Charlo on his own) once had. Never changed my mindset only to get stronger.”, shared the Lousiana native.