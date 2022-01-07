The current Pound for Pound king and Unified World Super middleweight Champion Saul Canelo Alvarez has dedicated a motivational speech to show the youth how to be able to achieve what he has accomplished so far.

The top of the hill seems extremely far, many times unreachable at the beginning of the road. The ones that have already reached it can tell about their happiness for being there but also share the way they have achieved the goal. Exactly what boxing Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez did recently.

Alvarez's hardest challenge from now is to at least approach what he has accomplished in 2021. Becoming the first-ever Unified World Super middleweight Champion could be surpassed only by very few achievements. Nevertheless, he has a crazy but inspired mastermind behind him, such as Eddy Reynoso, to try it.

A very logical step planned for Canelo to give in 2022 is the one announced just one week after he destroyed Caleb Plant at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas: try to conquer a World title in a fifth different weight class. The almost suicide mission is to invade the Cruiserweight and challenge WBC World Champion Ilunga Makabu. If the Mexican boxer succeeds immortality would be guaranteed for him and Eddy Reynoso.

Canelo Alvarez advises and motivates the youth to achieve their goals

The only Latin American fighter to be awarded twice by The Ring magazine Fighter of the Year, 2019 and 2021, has taken his time to send a message to the youth and to everyone who needs a little motivation to keep on even with difficult times ahead.

"I used to sell ice pops from a truck and now I am at the top. So, as I always say, if you visualize a goal and you really want it, just keep in mind that you must be at the right place and to always love and respect what you do", stated Canelo for the Youtube channel Little Giant Boxing.

It is not the first time that Canelo Alvarez shows his more educating version. Recently, one of his fellow teammates at Canelo Team, the group of boxers trained by Eddy Reynoso, revealed the way he supports and advises them every time they need to.