With his next fight already scheduled, a long line of candidates who want to Clash against Canelo Alvarez will have to wait for another opportunity. The Pound for Pound king has sent them a strong message telling them what to do to be closer to have a shot against him.

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez's message to Benavidez, Charlo, and the rest of the boxers he did not choose to fight

May 7 is one of the most anticipated dates for boxing fans all around the world, cause Saul Canelo Alvarez will attempt to make history again at the expense of the reigning WBA Light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol. However, this announcement had a chain reaction in those contenders who expected to fight Alvarez. For them, Saul sent a special message for Benavidez, Charlo, and the other ones waiting in the line.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) wills to be the first Mexican boxer to become a two-time World Champion in the 175 pounds weight class as he still is the Undisputed World Super middleweight titleholder. On the other hand, Dmitry Bivol (19-0-0, 11 KOs) is making the ninth defense of the title he possesses since 2017.

In Alvarez has success, he will be on his way to writing the final chapter of his harsh tale with Gennady Golovkin. The Kazakh (41-1-1, 36 KOs) has also to accomplish something before meeting with Canelo on the Mexican Independence date: defeat Japanese WBA Middleweight Champion Ryota Murata at his home.

Canelo's message to those who were not chosen to be his opponents

In an interview for the Youtube Channel ES News, Alvarez shortly focused his attention on David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade, Jaime Munguia, John Ryder, and the rest of the boxers who felt disappointed after not being picked to share the ring with him likely in all 2022.

"I will fight anybody but they need to fight each other too cause they are just waiting for me because they just want a good payday. I know that. So they need to fight each other. They have many options and I will fight the winner between them.", stated the four-division World Champion.

About the guaranteed $160 million earning for fighting three times in 2022, Canelo Alvarez shared if money is really the most important thing for him: "I just want to make history. The money is there, no matter what. I care about my legacy, the money will come alone. Name one fighter that goes up, and then down between different weight classes to fight the bests."