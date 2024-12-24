Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian provides major injury update on two key teammates of Ewers, Manning

Victory over Clemson last weekend was a major morale boost for the Texas Longhorns. However, injuries have taken their toll, and head coach Steve Sarkisian provided a key injury update. The offense, led by Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, could see an expected return, while a defensive player was injured against the Tigers, leaving his status for the Peach Bowl still uncertain.

During the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Isaiah Bond had his ankle rolled up on in the fourth quarter, forcing him to leave the field. After the game, he was seen wearing a boot, suggesting that the injury was more serious than initially thought.

Luckily for Longhorns fans, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media and provided an important update on the wide receiver’s health, stating that he is expected to be available for the upcoming game against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

“I think Isaiah continues to make really good progress for us,” Sarkisian said. “Obviously, we’re quite a ways out. So my goal is that coming out of Christmas, he continues to progress in a positive direction.”

Mississippi State vs Texas Sept 28 Sept 28, 2024.WR Isaiah Bond 7 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Texas defeats the Bulldogs 35-13.

While the presence of the talented wide receiver is not guaranteed for the Peach Bowl, both Ewers and Manning can rest easy, as they will still have the option to attack their opponent on the ground with the help of Jaydon Blue and Quentrevion Wisner, two key players.

Sarkisian could lose a player on defense

Injuries have been a constant throughout the season for the Longhorns, and the last game against the Clemson Tigers was no exception. During the second half of the game, right tackle Cam Williams injured his knee, forcing him to leave the field, and visibly in pain, he was unable to return.

Once the game ended, the defensive player underwent medical tests to determine the severity of the injury. Fortunately for the entire program, the MRI results were positive, meaning Williams could be available for the game against Arizona State.

“Not as serious as we thought,” Sarkisian said. “That was more of a precautionary MRI, so we feel comfortable about that.”

