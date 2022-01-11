When the boxing community was almost sure about Canelo Alvarez's next rival, the situation made a spin, and he may be facing one of the current toughest boxers in the Middleweight division that, according to an expert, could beat him.

Canelo Alvarez route to glory in 2022 may have a very different first destiny. After Eddy Reynoso's, Alvarez life long coach and now manager, shocking petition to WBC to challenge his World Cruiserweight Champion, the boxing community was almost sure that his first rival for May was set.

However, in the Pound for Pound king horizon, a new and tougher rival may have appeared. This current American World Champion has stated several times that he wanted to face Canelo. He is known for his aggressiveness in the ring and rude attitude outside of it.

So, for those who claim that the Jalisco native has not faced a fierce opponent since Gennady Golovkin second fight in 2018, this is bad news, cause Canelo's possible next rival has his same age, is on his peak, has already been a titleholder in two weight classes, and will not have any problem to fight at the 168 lbs.

Who is the new possible rival for Canelo Alvarez next fight?

According to reporter Mike Coppinger, Ilunga Makabu, WBC World Cruiserweight Champion, could lose his chance to face Canelo in May, and the new chosen one and Alvarez's new target is the current WBC World Middleweight Champion.

"I'm not so sure that Canelo Alvarez will be fighting at Cruiserweight or against Ilunga Makabu. I'm hearing that it's much more likely that he's going to fight Jermall Charlo on 'Cinco de Mayo'. There are talks right now for that fight," stated Coppinger on an ESPN TV Show.

The Hitman Charlo is undefeated after having held 32 professional boxing fights. He is much more experienced than other names pointed as Canelo's possible rivals in the short future, such as David Benavidez, who has even initiated a dirty talk against the Pound for Pound king to get a chance to challenge him.

Former World Champion's prediction about Canelo Alvarez vs Jermall Charlo

Paul Malignaggi is legitimate to talk about boxing after holding World titles in the Super lightweight and Welterweight division. In an interview for Tha Boxing Voice, The Magic Man shared that he would bet on Charlo if the clash against Canelo is done.

"I love that fight. I have to say that Jermall Charlo is one of those guys that I can see beating Canelo. I have been saying that Demetrius Andrade and Charlo were the right ones, but nowadays Andrade is going down and is no longer a threat. But do Jermall is really a big threat. My recognition for Canelo for searching this battle, because this is the guy (Charlo) that I would pick to defeat him."

Also, Malignaggi gave his reasons to think Jermall Charlo could win against the Unified World Super middleweight Champion: "When Jermall is focused is really sharp and accurate. He counterpunches and has power. He is a good fighter. I am so excited. I hope they won't get COVID-19 and postpone the fight".