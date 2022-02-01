After many rumors about this topic, Eddy Reynoso, Canelo Alvarez's trainer, and manager, has revealed the name of the fighter he considers as the most appropriate opponent to face the Mexican Unified Super middleweight World Champion in May.

Canelo Alvarez has had a very busy 2021, with 4 fights held in less than 12 months; all of them with a World title involved. After this year, the most intense of his boxing career since 2011, he wants to have fewer clashes but of better quality. That is why he is still choosing who his next opponent will be. However, there clearly is one preferred opponent on the list, at least for his trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso.

Since Canelo defeated Caleb Plant on November 6, many names have been pointed out to be the next boxer to have the chance to challenge the current Pound for Pound King. Some of them are legitimate options as they have been mentioned directly by Alvarez's team; other ones are just part of promoters' and fans' dreams and illusions.

Nowadays, the Mexican Superstar is still enjoying his last days off, as Reynoso shared that he is expected to come back to the gym in the early moments of February to begin his new season and define once and for all with whom he will share the ring next.

The best rival for Canelo Alvarez according to his trainer

Eddy Reynoso is, probably, the main source, after his pupil himself, to give news about Canelo's career. Cause he has been the lifelong coach of Alvarez, and, since 2020, his manager. Then, the statement he gave about who does he consider to be the most appropriate rival for Canelo should be taken as a very strong clue of what could happen in May 2022.

"Charlo. A fight against Jermall Charlo would be the most media-friendly because he is a well-recognized fighter, very followed and liked by the fans, so a fight with him would be very attractive.", said Reynoso in an interview for the Youtube Channel Fight Hub TV.

The Benavidez, Bivol, Beterbiev, and either Golovkin names could also be considered as proper rivals for Canelo, as his trainer considers they share the elite of boxing with his pupil: "Saul has the level to fight any of them. The only difference would be weight. That is the only thing we have to take care of, to chose the weight classes in which he feels stronger, such as the 168 pounds".

Canelo's boxing agenda for 2022 could include fighting in a legendary venue

Definitely, 2022 could be a very different year from 2021 talking about Canelo's schedule as Eddy Reynoso shared that his fighter may be a little tired because of the intense action he had. However, he could search for a way to give his Mexican a huge surprise.

"We are just going to search for the May and September dates and, probably, a last one in Mexico. Canelo is at the peak of his career so hopefully, it may be possible for us to fight at the Azteca Stadium this year," commented Reynoso.